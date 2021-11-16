'Sit down and decide the best template': KL Rahul highlights 'brand of cricket' India need to play after poor T20 WC

After a dismal show in the T20 World Cup in UAE, Team India will look to make amends when they host tournament runners-up New Zealand in the upcoming T20Is, starting from November 17. Former skipper Virat Kohli has been rested along with other senior pros, while Rohit Sharma for the first time will lead India as a full-time captain. His opening partner KL Rahul, on the other hand, has been elevated as the team's vice-captain, who feels the preparation for the next World Cup, which will be played in Australia in 2022, starts from this series.

Giving insights on the road forward, the Karnataka batter said the management and players need to sit together and decide the best template for the team going into the next edition.

"We all need to sit down together and make a collective call on what is the best template or the best brand of cricket that we need to play to make sure that India is getting better performances. It will be a discussion we will have in the next couple of days. It all starts from here," said Rahul during a virtual media meet ahead of the T20Is against New Zealand.

Rahul, who has now shared the dressing room with Rohit Sharma for quite a while now, believes that the senior batter will bring a lot of calm in the dressing room. He also backed Rohit's success in IPL and feels that the Mumbai Indians skipper can emulate the same with the Men in Blue.

"We have all seen him in the IPL and his stats are for everybody to see. He has a great understanding of the game and tactically he is really good and that is why he has been able to achieve what he has as a leader."

"He will bring a lot of calm into the dressing room. The next few weeks will be exciting to know what kind of goals he has for the team and what kind of template we are looking to play," said Rahul.

