Six-hitting against spin not natural, outcome of hard work: Shreyas

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer was India’s highest run-getter (243) in the Champions Trophy win, leading the way by controlling middle overs scoring on the slow challenging pitches in Dubai. In this interview, he talks about how it happened. Shreyas Iyer will lead Punjab Kings. (PTI)

Excerpts:

Would you say your Champions Trophy runs were even more special than the 530 you made in the 2023 ODI World Cup?

Certainly. Compared to the World Cup, the Dubai wickets were more challenging because the ball was turning a lot. It was also stopping a bit. It wasn’t easy to pace the innings and manoeuvre singles. You could see it from the runs we were getting on board. The par score was 260.

You batted with intent and brought out the sweep too. Can you talk about the options you used?

In my role as No.4, it was essential to keep the momentum alive and build the innings after getting the starts we wanted. I understood my role was to create a partnership and build a platform for the team. Thankfully, I was able to execute and that’s because my preparations were on point and practice sessions intense.

Does six-hitting in the V against spin come naturally to you?

I won’t say naturally. It’s the practice I have put behind the scenes, in the nets and in my mind, visualising scenarios and situations. I have been working with Pravin (Amre) sir. We have put in hours and hours of hard work building that sort of power and force which I generate usually when I see the ball is getting above my eye level. Nowadays, bowlers are coming flatter to me, so I try to use my footwork and see that I get to the pitch of the ball as much as possible.

Is there a back story to your game against spin?

It’s just the way we grew up playing on spinning tracks, especially in Mumbai where you hardly see grass on the wickets. I learned early in my career that you must use your legs, and footwork has to be strong. That has also helped in terms of covering for the turn and also playing on the merit of the ball.

In the final, some felt you could have taken the team home after Rohit fell. Did you feel it was more important to bat with the same intent?

It was my intention (to bat on). If you remember we were going ball to ball, and if I could have got a boundary off that ball (against Mitchell Santner), it would have been different. Unfortunately, it came in a bit quicker and I wasn’t able to generate force.

It wasn’t easy to get singles because they (NZ) were bowling to a plan and had a fair idea how to play on that wicket... both Bracewell and Santner were bowling phenomenally well. Taking a risk wasn’t easy but we needed to maintain the run rate, so you back yourself. I was happy I contributed to the team’s cause.

Was your 79 in the league match against NZ more satisfying? They tried to bounce you out...

Very, very satisfying. Maybe I could have got a century, but no regrets. In fact, it was sweeter because I got the team to a decent total, and we were able to win by 44 runs.

Did the confidence come after hitting Jofra Archer’s short balls for two sixes in Nagpur?

In terms of the confidence, yes. But you look at my domestic season, I played so many this year and hit sixes off difficult deliveries. I gained a lot of confidence from that. Technically, I was able to get a wide stance and create a great base, which enabled me to generate that force. I was able to replicate that in the England (home) series and the matches after that.

That was as good a message as any that you were ready to deal with the short ball?

I don’t have to send any message to anyone. All I have to do is believe in myself and play the best cricket possible. The message automatically gets delivered.

The work behind the scenes paid off?

Absolutely. The hard work which you put is when you are tested as an athlete and as an individual. There are a lot of people who have helped me during this process, Amre sir, Abhishek Nayar, my trainer Sagar and my nutritionist Nicole Kedia.

India lost the final in 2023 and you missed the 2024 T20 World Cup, so this win must feel special?

It’s a feather on my cap. The feeling was surreal, a profound moment to put on the white jacket... that’s what we dream of. I remember when I was young, we were going for the 2011 World Cup which India won at the Wankhede. That’s when I thought maybe one day I would also want to win a Cup for the team. The 2023 World Cup would have been the best, but at the end of the day, Champions Trophy is no less.

Looking forward to joining up with Ricky Ponting again at Punjab Kings?

The good part is we both know our styles of working. I have a lot of respect for him for what he brings to the table. I know his mindset, and he gives you that sort of freedom. It’s important to have that understanding between captain and coach. We’ve great memories of working together. I am looking forward to reviving it for Punjab Kings.

This IPL will be crucial with the T20 World Cup in India next year. Keen to win your place back?

I wouldn’t want to tax my mind on it... it’s something so far. My immediate goal and aspirations are for Punjab Kings.