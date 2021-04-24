'Skill wise, he is even ahead of Jasprit Bumrah': Nehra's massive praise for young India pacer, says 'sky is the limit'

When it comes to the most complete fast bowler in the world, few can surpass India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The India quick has emerged to become one of the top fast bowlers in the world, becoming the fastest pacer from the country to pick 50 Test wickets and the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to claim a Test hat-trick. Bumrah can bowl with the new ball and old, in the first Powerplay and the death with equal effectiveness. Few can top Bumrah in terms of being the best all-format pacer.

Perhaps Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins is the only other name that fits in the same bracket as Bumrah. However, if former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra is to be believed, there is another India fast bowler, who not only is on par with Bumrah skill wise, but is better than him. The pacer Nehra is talking about is none other than Mohammed Siraj, whose stocks have risen rapidly since his debut and continues to impress in the IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"When you talk about skill, this has been my thinking in the last three-fours years. When it comes to bowlers, everyone talks about Jasprit Bumrah being right up there. But skill wise, I don't think Siraj is behind Bumrah, and in all formats," Nehra said in a video on Cricbuzz.

"There was talk about a couple of years ago that he used to pick up 5-6 wickets in every match for India A with the red ball, and I've always believed that a good red-ball bowler, a Test match bowler has a greater chance of succeeding as a white-ball bowler."

Nehra called Siraj an effective all-format bowler, and believes that in terms of certain skills, the 27-year-old pacer is in fact ahead of his senior pro Bumrah. Nehra urged Siraj to maintain his fitness and improve game awareness, and believes if the fast bowler can take care of these two aspects, there is nothing he can't achieve.

"There are some bowlers whom you include only for T20s, for white-ball matches. So In think Siraj is a very good all-format bowler. There is no shortage skill, he has all type of variations. I would in fact say that skill wise, he is even ahead of Bumrah, if you talk of variations," Nehra explained.

"He has a different slower one, there is no lack of speed, he can move the new ball. He needs to keep his fitness and sharpen his mind. If he can do these two things well, sky is the limit."