Ravi Shastri's worry after Hardik Pandya left out of India ODI squad: 'If you're bowling just 3 overs instead of 10...'

Concerns about his fitness were confirmed as one of the primary reasons behind Hardik Pandya's loss to Suryakumar Yadav for becoming the next T20I captain for India. Although he opted out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka next month for personal reasons, fitness, especially around his bowling, reportedly remains a concern among the selectors with the Champions Trophy next. Former India head Ravi Shastri expressed a similar concern, but believes that the ball is in Hardik's court as outlined his future path after T20I captaincy snub. Ravi Shastri has his say on Hardik Pandya missing out on India ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Hardik was Rohit Sharma's deputy in India's T20 World Cup-winning run last month. Hence, he was primed to take over the mantle in the format, after the latter announced his retirement from T20Is following the tournament. However, when BCCI announced India's squad for the ongoing Sri Lanka tour earlier this month, Hardik was listed only as a player, while Suryakumar was named the captain. The all-rounder, who previously led India in three ODIs and 16 T20 matches in Rohit's stead over the last two years, even lost his vice-captaincy post in both the white-ball formats.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, speaking to the media last week, explained that India needed a captain whose availability was consistently reliable. Hence, Hardik, who has a long history of injuries, was not favoured.

Speaking in the latest edition of The ICC Review, Shastri did express his concern over Hardik's bowling fitness, but offered valuable advice to the all-rounder on how he can make a comeback, and even make the ODI squad for the Champions Trophy next year.

“I think (it's) very important that he continues to play,” Shastri said while speaking to host Sanjana Ganesan. “I believe match fitness is very important. So whatever T20I cricket there is, he should play as much as he can. And if he feels strong and fit, then obviously he comes into the side for the one-day game as well.

“But then again, the bowling becomes important. If you have someone coming and bowling just three overs in where you have to bowl 10 in a one-day game, then the balance of the side takes a hit. If you can bowl consistently eight to 10 overs every game and then bat the way he does, I think he'll play in one-day cricket as well.”

Due to a back injury in 2018, Hardik moved away from Test cricket. He recovered without surgery and made the 2019 ODI World Cup squad, but the injury resurfaced later that year and was forced to go under the knife. He later returned in 2021, but featured in the T20 World Cup squad solely as a batter, which cost the Indian team.

More recently, Hardik suffered an ankle injury during India's fourth game in the ODI World Cup last year and was out of action until IPL 2024, where he had a forgettable season as the new captain of Mumbai Indians. But he bounced back in style to deliver an impressive all-round show in the T20 World Cup last month, including the final match, where he dismissed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen and then David Miller in the death overs to help the team end their 11-year ICC trophy drought.

Shastri feels that Hardik's recent performances should be enough to motivate him towards returning to full fitness.

“So I think it's up to him really, more than anything else,” Shastri added. “He understands his body better than anyone. And I'm sure, this will inspire him, especially with the way he did in the World Cup, the way he performed at the right times for India and the World Cup, so that should really get him going. He shouldn't need any motivation to get his fitness right at the top there.”