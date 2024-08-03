Rohit Sharma, Gambhir's 'incorrect' Shubman Gill tactic questioned after SL force tie: Why didn't India go with Dube?

Head coach Gautam Gambhir's fresh approach to white-ball cricket was once again on display during the opening game of the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, where the game ended in a dramatic draw. However, while Gambhir's tactic was praised during the T20I series, where India whitewashed the Islanders in the three-game contest, the approach was rather questioned by experts after India let go of the momentum during Sri Lanka's batting. Shubman Gill bowled one over in 1st ODI against Sri Lanka and conceded 14 runs

India, at one point, were well in control of the match after they had Sri Lanka struggling on 114 for five in 31 overs on a tricky Colombo track. Hence, in a bid to do some experiment, captain Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Shubman Gill for the next over. This was the third time the India star was called to bowl in a match. His debut innings as a bowler was in a Test match against Australia last year in Ahmedabad, where he rolled his rams for an over, and was later handed the same duty during an ODI World Cup game against Netherlands later in November, where he bowled two overs for 11 runs.

However, on Friday, he conceded 14 runs in the only over he bowled, where Janith Liyanage smashed him for a six over deep midwicket before Dunith Wellalage ended the over with a four behind square against the right-arm off-spinner.

Speaking to Sony Sports after the match, former cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Saba Karim reckoned that India lost the momentum right after that over as Sri Lanka scored 116 runs more for the loss of three more wickets in the remaining 19 overs with Wellalage finishing on an unbeaten 67 off 65.

Karim reasoned that while the thought remained the same from the management, of finding more bowling options during such contests as India build towards the ICC Champions Trophy next year, it came at a price. He reckoned that Rohit could have handed the bowl to Shivam Dube for a few more overs after the all-rounder returned with figures of 1 for 19 in four overs.

“The thinking was the same as Asalanka introducing himself in the attack for Sri Lanka or what India tried in T20Is with Suryakumar Yadav giving the responsibility to Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh and even himself to bowl. But again, this was the first time Gill was bowling in international cricket, and his over turned out to be quite expensive and Sri Lanka, subsequently grabbed the momentum. India needed an extra spin option on this ground, given the conditions. Maybe India could have gone with Dube for a few more overs, and since they did not go that way, Gill was tried, and it did not prove to be the right decision,” he said.

Jadeja, too, spoke in similar lines saying that India should not have experimented that point in the match as he pointed out that Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh only rolled their arms in the third T20I against Sri Lanka earlier this week when they felt that match was out of their reach.

“That day, it was understandable because when Rinku came to bowl, it was a lost cause for India. But today, when India were in control of the situation, they shouldn't have let go of it. You can always try newer options, but either when you are in complete control of the match or when it's a lost cause. But again, without experiments, you cannot find new things,” he added.