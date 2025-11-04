Smriti, Deepti, Jemimah in ICC team of the World Cup

New Delhi: Player of the tournament Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues from the victorious India were on Tuesday named by the International Cricket Council in its 12-player Women’s Cricket World Cup team of the tournament. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) and allrounder Deepti Sharma celebrate the dismissal of South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. India won by 52 runs. (AP)

Allrounder Deepti finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps, and stood out in the final with a vital 58 and 5/39 to bowl the team to a 52-run win over South Africa in Sunday’s final and help India realise the dream of winning their first women’s World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana, India’s batting anchor who was the second highest run-getter with 434 runs at an average of 54.25, finishing second to South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who aggregated 571 runs at 71.37. Wolvaardt, who hit centuries in the semis and final, was named skipper of the side.

Jemimah Rodrigues struck a defining 127 not out as the hosts toppled seven-time champions and favourites Australia in the semi-finals.

Like India, South Africa and Australia too had three players in the squad. All-rounder Marizanne Kapp and finisher Nadine de Klerk are the other SA players. Allrounders Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland, and leg-spinners Alana King are the Aussies named by a panel.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone and Pakistan wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz round off the eleven. England’s Nat-Sciver Brunt is the 12th player.

Kapp scored two fifties and took 12 wickets, including 5/20 against England in the semis. She finished as the highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cups, surpassing retired India pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Australia’s King captured a World Cup record 7/18 against South Africa in the league stage. Gardner hit two centuries and took seven wickets.

Ecclestone took 16 wickets at 14.25 while Nat Sciver-Brunt hit 262 runs and claimed nine wickets.

Team of the Tournament

Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone. Nat Sciver-Brunt (12th player)