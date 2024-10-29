Smriti Mandhana overtakes Mithali Raj, becomes Indian women's player with most ODI centuries

Smriti Mandhana registered his name in the record books with her 8th ODI century in the series decider against New Zealand on Tuesday. The star opener set the platform for India in the 233-run chase as the hosts won the match by 6 wickets and clinched the series 2-1. Smriti Mandhana slammed a fluent century against New Zealand in third ODI.(X/@BCCIWomen)

With a 100-run knock, Mandhana pipped legendary Mithali Raj and became the Indian women's player with the most centuries in ODIs - 8. Before the match, Mandhana and her former skipper Mithali were tied at 7, but the left-handed batter rose on the occasion and achieved the big feat and, at the same time, helped India win the series. Meanwhile, she is still far behind in the overall tally as Meg Lanning is leading the charge with 15 tons.

She took 121 balls to reach his 8th ODi century, which was embellished with 10 fours as India didn't find much difficulty in chasing down the target. Mandhana has been in incredible form in ODIs this year and has slammed three centuries in 7 matches and is still going strong.

India beat New Zealand to clinch series 2-1

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the series-deciding third and final women's ODI. New Zealand made one change, bringing in Hannah Rowe in place of Jess Kerr. India too made one change with Renuka Singh coming in for Arundhati Reddy.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was unavailable for selection due to shin splints. The BCCI said its medical team is closely monitoring her progress.

New Zealand middle-order batter Halliday struck a 96-ball 86 and lifted New Zealand to a moderate total.

To start with, the Indian bowlers fired in unison and had the visitors in all sorts of trouble with their disciplined line and length.

Looking to win the series and regain some lost ground after their early exit in the T20 World Cup, India began the match in earnest and struck twice to leave the Kiwis at 25 for two in 7.1 overs. India kept taking wickets at regular intervals and bundled out New Zealand to 232.

In the chase, Mandhana rebuilt India's chase with Yastika Bhatia (35) after Shafali Verma (12) was dismissed cheaply. Meanwhile, 117-run stand between Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur put India in the driver's seat. The Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 59 and scored the winning runs with a boundary to seal the series.