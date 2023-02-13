Smriti Mandhana to captain in WPL 2023? Mike Hesson drops massive hint after RCB purchase opener for 3.4 crore

Smriti Mandhana struck big at the ongoing WPL Auction 2023, getting purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a massive sum of ₹3.4 crore, which is also currently the most expensive buy in the ongoing event. The India opener's base price was at ₹50 lakh, RCB got into an intense bidding war with Mumbai Indians (MI). The battle saw MI raise it to ₹2.2 crore, followed by RCB taking it past ₹3 crore, and then finally acquiring her signature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(WPL Auction 2023 Live Blog)

Currently on international duty, Mandhana missed India's Women's T20 World Cup opener vs Pakistan, due to an injury. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won by seven wickets, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Also Read | Shafali and Jemimah spark intense bidding war as Delhi Capitals come out on top with mega bids at WPL Auction 2023

Mike Hesson, who is RCB's director of cricket, hinted that Mandhana could don the captaincy role for the franchise. Speaking after RCB purchased the 26-year-old, Hesson said, "Everyone knows Mandhana and Perry, we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. we're very happy to get such quality players. it's a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Devine. Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions so highly likely [she'll be captain]."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 112 T20Is, Mandhana has registered 2651 runs in 108 innings, at a strike rate of 123.13, and a high score of 86. During her T20I career, she has bagged 20 half-centuries but has failed to grab a ton. Meanwhile, she has registered 3073 and 325 runs in 77 ODIs and four Tests. The auction also saw Gujarat Giants (GG) purchase Ashleigh Gardner for ₹3.2 crore and Beth Mooney for ₹2 crore.

All-rounder Natalie Sciver joined MI for ₹3.2 crore, who also bought Pooja Vastrakar for ₹1.9 crore. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) purchased Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma for ₹2.2 crore and ₹2 crore respectively. MI also added India captain Harmanpreet Kaur ( ₹1.8 crore) and Yastika Bhatia ( ₹1.5 crore) to their ranks. Meanwhile RCB acquired Ellyse Perry and Renuka Singh for ₹1.7 crore and ₹1.5 crore respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON