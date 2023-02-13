Home / Cricket / Shafali and Jemimah spark intense bidding war as Delhi Capitals come out on top with mega bids at WPL Auction 2023

Shafali and Jemimah spark intense bidding war as Delhi Capitals come out on top with mega bids at WPL Auction 2023

cricket
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 04:25 PM IST

The WPL Auction 2023 saw Delhi Capitals break the bank for Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. The franchise won intense bidding wars, to acquire both India stars.

Delhi Capitals have purchased Shafali Verma.(AFP)
Delhi Capitals have purchased Shafali Verma.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

With the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction in full flow, Delhi Capitals (DC) have already made some big moves, and have purchased India opener Shafali Verma for 2 crore, after an intense bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The ongoing auction also saw DC acquire Jemimah Rodrigues for 2.2 crore after battling it out with UP Warriorz.

(WPL Auction 2023 Live Blog)

Meanwhile, veteran Deepti Sharma struck big, joining UP Warriorz for 2.6 crore. Smriti Mandhana currently remains as the most expensive buy, after RCB purchased her for 3.4 crore. For Mandhana's signature, RCB had to battle it out with MI, who also tried to grab her signature. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur was acquired by MI for 1.8 crore.

Some of the other big buys were Ash Gardner joining GG for 3.2 crore, and UPW purchasing Sophie Ecclestone for 1.8 crore. Meanwhile, RCB also paid 1.7 crore for Ellyse Perry. Aussie all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was also acquired by UPW for 1.4 crore, from a base price of 40 lakh.

Meanwhile, Beth Mooney was bought by GG for 2 crore and RCB purchased star India pacer Renuka Singh for 1.5 crore. MI purchased Amelia Kerr for 1 crore, after winning a bidding war, and GG bought Annabel Sutherland and Sophia Dunkley for 70 lakhs and 60 lakhs respectively.

Pooja Vastrakar, whose base price was at 50 lakh, also oversaw an intense bidding war between Delhi and Mumbai. Delhi took it to 1 crore, and them Mumbai raised it to 1.1 crore, with Warriorz adding spice with a 1.2 crore bid. Mumbai took it further to 1.7 crore, with Warriorz once again bidding 1.8 crore. After a quick discussion, MI ended up winning with a 1.9 crore bid.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shafali verma jemimah rodrigues wpl auction wpl + 2 more
shafali verma jemimah rodrigues wpl auction wpl + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out