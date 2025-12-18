‘Sold wheat for tickets’; ‘Came from Agra’: Angry fans want answers from BCCI after Lucknow T20I abandoned due to fog

What was meant to be a festive night of international cricket in Lucknow ended in anger and heartbreak after the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned because of heavy fog, leaving thousands of fans without a single delivery being bowled. Fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow(PTI)

Visibility at the Ekana Cricket Stadium failed to improve despite repeated inspections, and after more than two hours of delay, umpires called off the match at 9:25pm IST. The decision triggered visible frustration among spectators who had waited patiently in the cold stands, hoping conditions would clear.

For some, the disappointment ran deeper than a wasted evening. One fan said he had sold agricultural produce to afford the experience.

“(Gehu bech ke liya match dekhke ke liye) I sold three sacks of wheat and came here to watch the match. I want my money back,” he said.

Others questioned the logic of scheduling night matches in northern India during December, when fog regularly disrupts transport and sporting events.

“It would have been better if the match had been scheduled earlier in the day. Tickets and reimbursement are irrelevant. We wanted to see the match, see our Indian Cricket Team,” another supporter said.

The abandonment was especially painful for fans who had travelled long distances.

“I am heartbroken,” one fan said.

“We are all fans of the Indian cricket team. I came from Agra to watch the match, and I'm extremely disappointed now. I left home early morning,” said another, who had journeyed nearly 350 kilometres to attend the fixture.

Calls for better planning grew louder as fans exited the venue.

“BCCI should not keep matches in Lucknow at this time, they should have better scheduling,” one supporter said, while another added, “The venue should have been changed, we know how bad the fog is around this time here.”

While the BCCI’s policy allows for refunds when a match is abandoned without play, many supporters said compensation could not replace the lost opportunity to watch India in action, particularly for those who had invested time, money and effort to be at the ground.

The series will move on to Ahmedabad for the fifth and final T20I on December 19, but for fans in Lucknow, the night will be remembered not for cricket, but for cold weather, empty scoreboards and unanswered expectations.