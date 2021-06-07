‘Some batsmen don't have self-belief, but he believes in own strength’: Rashid Khan on Kohli’s success as a batsman

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has hailed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his success with the bat over the years. With more than 22000 international runs to his credit, Kohli is considered one of the modern-day greats of the game and is widely praised for his consistency across all formats.

While speaking in a YouTube show ‘Cricast’, the leg-spinner said that Kohli never deviates from his process, irrespective of the quality of delivery bowled at him. Rashid also added that the Indian skipper has faith in his batting abilities and is not compelled into playing any shots he is not confident, giving due respect to the good balls.

“If there is any other batsman, he will come under pressure if you bowl well to him. He will play a shot that is not his strength like a sweep, a slog sweep or any other different stroke. [But] Virat will follow his own process. He goes with his mind. He has his own style and he goes with that. He doesn't do anything different. I think that is why he is very successful. He has a process,” Rashid said.

“He will respect good balls. He will punish loose balls. He has great self-belief. Some batsmen don't have self-belief. That is why they struggle. He believes in his own strength,” he added.

ALSO READ | 'I agree with Chappell, Ashwin has the edge for me': Former Pakistan captain explains why Ashwin is better than Lyon

The Afghan leg-spinner is also in awe of Rohit Sharma’s ability with the bat and the extra second that he always has.

“I agree he has more time. He has got a lot of time. I have seen very few players who have a lot of time. It is natural for some players to have more time. The way he pulls even if it is 145 plus or 150 kmph, the way he hits, it seems the ball is 125 or 130 kmph. He has got a great time. He doesn't hit too many powerful shots. He believes in his timing,” he said.

Rashid, who was a part of the currently-suspended IPL, is completing his quarantine ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), starting here on Wednesday.

(WIth PTI Inputs)