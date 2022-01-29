'Some tough decisions need to be taken': India star gives his verdict on struggling Rahane, Pujara

India faced a seven-wicket defeat in the third and final Test of the series against South Africa, conceding a 2-1 series defeat. The red-ball assignment was seen as India's best chance to end a winless Test series streak in the rainbow nation, and the Virat Kohli-led side would rue the missed opportunity.

Questions were also raised on the role of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the team composition, given the fact that the senior pair has looked a pale shadow of its former self. In the final Test of the series, Pujara (43 & 9) and Rahane (9 & 1) failed to make a mark, further adding to the speculations over their future.

Many pundits and fans have weighed in on the experienced duo's position in the team, and Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary spoke in detail about Rahane and Pujara being given a long rope.

"I think so. Some tough decisions need to be taken because it’s the Indian team after all. If someone is not performing, you cannot pick him for a game because his confidence would be low. I think the Indian team should start looking for other options now," Tiwary told Sportskeeda.

India's expedition in South Africa ended with a 0-3 series loss against South Africa in the ODI series but a rejigged camp, led by Rohit Sharma, will look to shrug off the defeat and fare well in the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Tiwary also spoke about India's batting order for the home assignment, where Rohit's presence is expected to bolster the team. He feels Rohit should partner Shikhar Dhawan at the top and KL Rahul should bat in the middle-order. Post the 2019 World Cup, Rahul has scored 446 runs in nine innings including a ton at the No. 5 position.

"Rohit is obviously India’s first-choice opener. If Shikhar continues to score runs, I think he and Rohit should open the batting and Rahul should bat in the middle order. Rahul has the ability to bat at different positions. His game looks sorted at the moment and he has shown a good temperament as well," Tiwary further said.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

