Home / Cricket / Someone must answer the questions: Sangakkara on last year’s Easter Sunday bombings

Someone must answer the questions: Sangakkara on last year’s Easter Sunday bombings

On April 21, 2019, multiple blasts ripped through Sri Lanka when the Christian community was celebrating Easter Sunday. The explosions rattled churches and high-end hotels across the country, killing 258 people and injuring over 500.

cricket Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:55 IST
Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara.
Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara.(AP)
         

As people across the world celebrate Easter today, former Sri Lanka skipper and current Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) president Kumar Sangakkara on Sunday condoled the demise of people who lost their lives during last year’s Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka and said someone must seek answers to the questions which still remain unresolved.

“A year on we all share the pain of the families grieving lives lost, we stand with you and for you. We remember. So many questions still unanswered, but answer them someone must,” Sangakkara tweeted. 

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t know why he dragged it for so long’: Shoaib Akhtar says Dhoni should have retired after 2019 World Cup

The island nation was put under a state of emergency for a period of four months from April to August.

The Sri Lankan police had then said that 293 suspects were arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings in the island country in April.

This year, most of the devotees would be offering the prayers from their homes as mass gatherings have been suspended in most countries due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

