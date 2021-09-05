‘Someone told me you were 35 off 50’: Rohit Sharma trolls Cheteshwar Pujara after Day 3 in Oval

Believe it or not, Cheteshwar Pujara outscored Rohit Sharma for the better part of their partnership in the beginning. A fact that didn’t go unnoticed by Rohit. The India opener, who slammed his 8th Test ton and the first one overseas on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at The Oval, decided to pull Pujara’s leg regarding that.

In a video uploaded by BCCI after Saturday’s play, Rohit and Pujara were seen discussing their partnership, their style of play, Rohit’s hundred and much more but what stood out was how Rohit pulled Pujara’s leg regarding his strike rate.

“I’m really pleased that we got a hundred-run partnership. I hope we have many such partnerships going forward. I hope you score many more hundreds,” said Pujara.

“Very happy for you too Puji (Pujara). Someone told me you were 35 off 50 balls,” Rohit replied referring to Pujara’s scoring rate in India’s second innings. India’s No.3 even played a couple of lofted shots well before he crossed his half-century, something which is as rare as anything in Test cricket.

“It was a good start, thanks to you guys (Rohit, Rahul) the ball was old and I could play my shots. It was slightly easier to bat in that session,” Pujara said even as Rohit broke into whole-hearted laughter.

Rohit said the roles have been reversed and he is happy to be the patient one, waiting for the loose deliveries and spend as much in the middle as possible.

“The roles actually have been reversed. Normally I like to play a few shots and get the scoreboard moving quickly while you take time but the roles have reversed now. I’m happy to spend time (in the middle) and play as many balls as possible. That was for me, the biggest challenge before this tour, to play as many balls as possible. Runs and boundaries will come as long as you spend time in the middle,” Rohit added.

Pujara’s strike rate has been a matter of discussion for a long time now. The right-hander is known for taking time in the middle but not on Saturday. He showed intent right from the word go and even played a lofted pull shot off Moeen Ali at the beginning of his innings.

Pujara scored 61 before getting a good delivery from Ollie Robinson with the second new ball. Pujara and Rohit put together an important 153-run stand for the second wicket.

“Were you thinking about a hundred before this Test match?” asked Pujara.

“No... Honestly speaking I wasn’t thinking about all those things because they don’t matter to me. Getting runs in always important but those milestones like first overseas hundred and all will happen if it has to. I just wanted to play my role. I’m opening for the first time in England, I had a very important to play and I’m happy I was able to do that,” replied Rohit, who scored 127.

India went to stumps at 270 for 3, leading England by 171 runs with captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.