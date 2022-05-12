Sometimes I mention things but Faf du Plessis says ‘no I don’t want to do it': Virat Kohli

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virat Kohli revealed that du Plessis at times doesn't listen to his inputs if he doesn't see merit in it, which makes Kohli respect the former South Africa skipper even more.
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore with his captain Faf du Plessis(PTI)
Published on May 12, 2022 02:11 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said current RCB skipper Faf du Plessis runs the show completely as he is “very sure of himself." Kohli revealed that du Plessis at times doesn't even listen to his inputs if he doesn't see merit in it, which makes Kohli respect the former South Africa skipper even more. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

“I & Faf have always gotten along really well even before we played together this season because he was the captain of South Africa for a while. Faf is a guy who is very sure of himself, and he has full authority on the field he tells me sometimes I mention things and tells me no I don’t want to do that, which I respect a lot because that obviously makes you gain respect for the person you are playing under," Kohli told Danish Sait in a video shared by RCB.

Du Plessis was bought by RCB in the mega auction this year for 7 crore. The right-handed top-order batter was previously part of the Chennai Super Kings. He was named RCB captain at the start of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League as Kohli had announced his decision of not continuing as RCB skipper a lot earlier.

Kohli said he had always had immense respect for du Plessis.

“As I said, we have had mutual respect for many years even before he played for RCB because he was captain of South Africa, and always had some nice conversations – Pre-match, Post-match. Yeah, there was always respect there but now I have gotten to know him much better and he’s a brilliant guy and yes obviously a very good-looking guy,” he added.

RCB are currently at the fourth spot with 14 points to their name. They need to win at least one of their next couple of matches to stand a chance of qualifying to the playoffs. 

