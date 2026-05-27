Sooryavanshi fever explodes globally as WWE superstar crowns IPL teen sensation the ‘Chosen One’; Riyan Parag reacts

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is no longer just IPL 2026’s breakout superstar. He has become a global phenomenon. From cricket experts to former players across the world, discussions around the 15-year-old’s fearless batting have only grown louder with every innings. But now, the Sooryavanshi craze has stretched beyond cricket itself, all the way into WWE. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become IPL's newest superstar

On Tuesday, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre shared a video on Instagram in collaboration with Rajasthan Royals, in which the Scottish wrestler was seen training in the gym, wearing an RR jersey with “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi” printed on the back.

The caption simply read: “Chosen One.”

The two-time WWE champion also tagged the teenage opener in the post.

ALSO READ: Rajat Patidar eclipsed Sooryavanshi with IPL’s wildest blitz ever, but Kohli’s shell-shocked reaction stole the show

While Sooryavanshi is yet to react publicly, Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag quickly joined the fun with a reference to McIntyre’s iconic WWE finishing move, the Future Shock DDT.

“Omgggggg don’t remember how many future shock ddt’s I’ve hit on 2k,” Parag commented.

The Royals franchise, meanwhile, seemed to fully endorse McIntyre’s verdict.

“Certainly,” the franchise replied.