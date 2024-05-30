Chelmsford [UK], : During the third and final T20I of the series between England Women and Pakistan Women left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone broke the record for the fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets. Sophie Ecclestone becomes fastest cricketer to complete 100 ODI wickets in Women's Cricket

Ecclestone snapped three wickets in her spell of 4.1 overs where she conceded just 15 runs obn Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

With this spell, she completed 100 wickets in the one-day internationals. She reached the milestone in just 64 matches and equalled the record of Australian great Cathryn Fitzpatrick, but beats the record in terms of number of innings bowled .

Recapping the last T20I, Nat Sciver-Brunt's outstanding all-round performance guided England Women to victory over Pakistan Women by a huge margin of 178 runs in the third and final T20I of the series at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

With this victory, the English side whitewashed the Women in Green 2-0 in the three-match T20I series.

England batting first scored a mammoth total of 302 runs with the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. The highest run-getter for the side was Sciver-Brunt who played an unbeaten knock of 124 off 117 . Danielle Wyatt , Alice Capsey , and Maia Boucher also played valuable knocks for her side.

The pick of the bowlers for the visitors was Umm-e-Hani who bagged two wickets in her spell of 10 overs where she conceded 47 runs. One wicket each was taken by Diana Baig, Nida Mir, and Fatima Sana in their respective spells.

Chasing a mammoth total of 303 runs, Pakistan was bundled out for a mere total of just 124 runs in 29.1 overs. Only two players were able to score in double digits.

Muneeba Ali scored 47 runs off 55 balls and Aliya Riaz scored 36 runs off 41 balls .

For the hosts, other than Ecclestone, two wickets were snapped by Lauren Bell and Sciver-Brunt, and one wicket each was bagged by Kate Cross and Charollete Dean in their respective spells.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.