'Sorry, if you are envious of Jemimah Rodrigues...': Veteran India pacer's mic-drop statement for trolls

Veteran India pacer Shikha Pandey came to Jemimah Rodrigues' defence as she shut down the latter's trolls by issuing a mic-drop statement on social media. It is worth mentioning that ever since the semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025, Jemimah has been garnering a mixed response on social media following her remarks at the post-match presentation. After playing an unbeaten 127-run knock in the knockout fixture against Australia, Jemimah thanked Jesus for guiding her through and helping India win the fixture. India's Jemimah Rodrigues takes a selfie with her medal after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. (AFP)

Once Jemimah failed in the final against South Africa, where India eventually registered a 52-run victory, Jemimah faced some unsavoury messages on social media as several trolls attacked her for her faith and religion.

Looking at all the hate the 25-year-old was being subjected to, Shikha, who is Jemimah's teammate at the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL), spoke up in her defence, saying no one can help the people who are envious of the batter's success.

“Just putting this out for anyone who needs to hear the obvious - Yes, Jemi is God’s favourite child and if you are envious..umm..sorry, no one can help you,” Pandey wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

After the emotional win in the summit clash of the World Cup, Jemimah once again spoke about her knock against Australia, saying that God helped her write the perfect script.

Speaking to India Today, Jemimah said, “What can I even say? I don’t know what to say. I think I was just chosen to be in that moment. It honestly felt like it was all scripted, you know? Like, I was just a small part of what was meant to happen.”

“It felt as if someone above — God above — had written it all. And yeah, I mean, I’m just so grateful that I could contribute to my team in that semi-final win against Australia,” she added.

Rodrigues' performance in the final against the Proteas

In the final against Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa, Jemimah managed just 24 runs off 37 balls. She registered one boundary in the game as she batted at a strike rate of 64.37 and was eventually sent back to the pavilion by Ayabonga Khaka.

However, Jemimah was exceptional in the field as she saved some crucial runs by diving around the field.