Ganguly captain; Sehwag, Harbhajan big names in India Maharajas squad for match against Morgan-led World Giants

Published on Aug 12, 2022 01:16 PM IST
  • Apart from Ganguly, the 17-member India Maharaj squad includes big stars like Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Kaif.
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India Maharajas against World Giants led by England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan in a special match of Legends League Cricket dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence. The match will be a special match to be played on September 16 at the Eden Garden in Kolkata.

Apart from Ganguly, the 17-member India Maharaj squad includes big stars like Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Kaif.

Full squads of India Maharaja and World Giants

The World team, on the toehr hand, have player from across 10 foreign countries. The league will commence the next day September 17 wherein four teams in a franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket. Overall 15 matches will be played this season.

“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration," said Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “We took this decision to be part of this year Independence Celebrations, considering that it’s a moment of pride for every Indian. Further, India Maharajas will be led by Sourav Ganguly and World Giants will be led by Eoin Morgan for the Social cause match on September 16. Thereafter the 4 Franchise owned teams would be competing in the league over 22 days. We will soon be announcing the complete list of players in the overall pool of 100+ players available for pick up by the team franchises.”

“Eden Garden has a long-standing legacy, and the stadium is a legend in itself. We are working on the finer details for the match at Kolkata with the CAB authorities for the necessary approvals and shall go ahead as advised by them," he added.

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).

