Sourav Ganguly enjoys ‘free’ time amid coronavirus scare; shares photo on Instagram

cricket

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:23 IST

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading across states in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has closed its office and asked employees to work from home. The Indian men’s cricket team’s home ODI series against South Africa was scrapped recently and the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been pushed back to April 15 for now. This has given the otherwise busy BCCI officials some ‘free’ time. Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a photograph with the message, “Amids all the corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can’t remember when I did last ..”

It has been a tough period for the BCCI otherwise as it has had take tough calls regarding the IPL, a big money spinner for the board. The decision was taken after state governments decided against letting the board host matches to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading further.

ALSO READ: India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ricky Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test

Ganguly recently stated that the IPL, if goes through, will be a truncated affair than usual as the window provided for the tournament is limited.

“If it happens, it has to be truncated because if it starts on April 15, then anyway 15 days are gone. How truncated, how many games, I can’t tell at the moment,” he told reporters after meeting officials from IPL franchises.

“Allow us a week and then we will figure out how things go around in the world and decide,” he said. “We will reassess the situation every week. We will (coordinate) with the (authorities) and work around.” he had further added.