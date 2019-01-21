Sourav Ganguly extends helping hand for hospitalised former India teammate Jacob Martin

Former India international and Baroda cricket legend Jacob Martin is in a critical condition following an accident on 28 December and is in desperate need of financial aid to meet medical expenses.

Martin has been on ventilator after suffering extensive damage to his liver and lungs. The Telegraph has reported that the former cricketer’s wife has sought the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) help. The board promptly sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for his treatment.

The approximate cost of Martin’s treatment is 70,000 per day.

Team India legend Sourav Ganguly, who was the captain of the national team when Martin made his debut, has come to the aid of his former charge.

“Martin and I have been teammates and I remember him as a quiet, introvert-type of person. While praying for Martin’s speedy recovery, I’d like his family to know that they don’t stand alone,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly reveals why batting at No. 4 is ‘right’ for MS Dhoni

Sanjay Patel, a former BCCI and Baroda Cricket Association functionary, has also extended a helping hand for Martin.

“Once I came to know about the accident I tried to help Jacob’s family in every possible way. I have spoken to few well-wishers — including the Maharaja of Baroda Samarjitsinh Gaekwad who donated Rs 1 lakh — and accumulated around Rs 5 lakh for his treatment,” Patel said.

“The hospital bills have already crossed Rs 11 lakh, and at one point, the hospital had even stopped providing medicine. The BCCI deposited the amount directly and the treatment hasn’t been affected thereafter,” he added.

“The BCA has handed over Rs 2.70 lakh (after a deduction of Rs 30,000 as TDS) only today but more is expected of them… After all, it was under his captaincy that Baroda won the Ranji Trophy. Recently, the association had handed over Rs 22 lakh to the widow of a former Ranji Trophy player,” Patel said.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:19 IST