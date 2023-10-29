Sourav Ganguly gives honest take on Hardik Pandya's absence from India vs England WC tie: ‘Important player but…’

Despite missing the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly still believes that Rohit Sharma's Team India is favourites in their crucial clash with England on Sunday. Hosts India are aiming to extend its unbeaten run against England in match No. 29 of the ICC World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Rohit and Co. are the only undefeated team in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup. Sourav Ganguly has shared his views about Hardik Pandya's absence in the lead-up to World Cup clash with England and India(AFP-PTI)

All-rounder Pandya, who hurt his ankle while bowling his first over against Bangladesh, missed India's crucial clash with New Zealand last week. Rohit's deputy is also unavailable for the high-voltage World Cup encounter between India and England at Lucknow. Will India miss the services of all-rounder Pandya? Former Indian skipper Ganguly feels the hosts are still a formidable side in the absence of the all-rounder.

ALSO READ: India vs England Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: Tottering ENG up against the might of IND

'Hardik Pandya is an important player but India…'

“He is an important player but India are still a very strong side,” Ganguly told news agency PTI at Eden Gardens. In the absence of all-rounder Pandya, India added pacer Mohammed Shami to its playing XI against New Zealand. Shami's match-winning five-wicket haul powered India to its first win over the Black Caps in ICC events since the 2003 World Cup.

'Never thought England would play like that'

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Ganguly also opened up about England’s poor showing at the World Cup in India. "Never thought England would play like that but that's what sports is all about. India is a strong side and is doing well. But championship is too far, first they have to get past the knockout stage," Ganguly said.

Defending champions England are eager to return to winning ways in Lucknow. Jos Buttler and Co. used all of their 15 players from their World Cup squad. Ganguly, who guided India to the final of the ICC World Cup back in 2003, also snubbed England by picking India's biggest challengers at the World Cup. "Australia and South Africa will be the two biggest challengers for India," Ganguly said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON