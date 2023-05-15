Sourav Ganguly-led ICC cricket committee to abolish soft-signal from 2023 WTC Final: Report

The soft-signal could be abolished from the 2023 World Test Championship final between India and Australia. The rule, which has often been a contentious one and led to widespread debates, has reportedly been approved by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee led by former India captain Sourav Ganguly. It is set to be part of the playing conditions for the Final, which will be played between India and Australia at The Oval in London from June 7 to 12.

The rule has been a point of contention on a number of occassions(ICC)

The soft-signal rule involves the on-field umpires making their own decision known before asking the third umpire to give a verdict to see if the ball has carried to a fielder when a catch is taken. Once the on-field umpire gives the soft-signal, the television umpire can turn it around only when there is sufficient evidence to do so from the video replays. According to ICC rules, a "Soft Signal is the visual communication by the bowler's end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision prior to initiating an Umpire Review."

The rule further states: "Should both on-field umpires require assistance from the third umpire to make a decision, the bowler's end umpire shall firstly take a decision on-field after consulting with the striker's end umpire, before consulting by two-way radio with the third umpire. Such consultation shall be initiated by the bowler's end umpire to the third umpire by making the shape of a TV screen with his/her hands, followed by a Soft Signal of Out or Not out made with the hands close to the chest at chest height. If the third umpire advises that the replay evidence is inconclusive, the on-field decision communicated at the start of the consultation process shall stand."

It means that the on-field umpire's on what they see with their naked eye ends up heavily influencing the television umpire's decision which has repeatedly irked players and commentators. "ICC should get rid of the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology make the decision when the on-field umpires send it upstairs, all the controversy is always around the soft signal given. This isn't a comment on the decision FYI (sic)," the England Test captain Ben Stokes had said after a controversial decision of Marnus Labuschagne during an Australia-South Africa Test earlier this year.

The other significant point is that floodlights can be used during the game in case of poor natural light. As was the case in the 2021 WTC final, there will be a reserve sixth day for the game this year as well. The reserve day ended up being used in the inaugural 2021 final between India and New Zealand that was heavily hampered by rain at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. New Zealand became the first Test world champions by beating India by seven wickets.

