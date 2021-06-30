Sourav Ganguly picks 'highlight' of India's World Test Championship campaign, gives his take on best-of-three finals

India came perilously close to winning the World Test Championship before stumbling at the final hurdle, but it takes nothing away from the two years of hard work and effort the team had put together as a unit. Right after they were knocked out in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, India began their maiden World Test Championship journey which saw them play some incredible cricket at home and abroad.

Impressed with what India achieved in their inaugural WTC cycle, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had great things to say about the team. India emerged triumphant in the West Indies and at home against South Africa and Bangladesh – against whom the team played its first-ever Day/Night Test.

India were handed a 0-2 defeat in New Zealand but regrouped after the Covid-19 pandemic to put up a fine show in Australia, where they bounced back from a 0-1 deficit to take the series 2-1. Ganguly, the former India captain, termed India's performance in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar trophy as its 'highlight' performance.

"I think their [series] win against Australia was the highlight for me. Australia is always a strong team, and beating them in at home was a huge [achievement] by India. With key players missing out, it was huge that their replacements delivered. India has played consistently well and that is why they are in the finals," Ganguly told The Week Magazine in an interview.

The result in the WTC final has led to debates as to whether such a crucial tie should be determined in a one-off game or a best-of-three final. India head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli sided with the latter, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan vouched with the former. Ganguly was asked whether he was on board with Shastri for a best of three.

"It is too early to say. Let this season finish. The ICC will look at a lot of things. At this stage, I would rather wait before saying anything," he said.

"It is a very good concept for sure. I think Test cricket is the biggest and strongest form of cricket and it should have a final. As far as the one-off Test as a final is concerned, it is the first [edition]. Things will be looked into for the future. The ICC will get feedback from all stakeholders."