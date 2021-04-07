‘You have to bite the bullet’: Sourav Ganguly remembers biggest setback of career when he was stripped of his captaincy

Sourav Ganguly is one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers of all time due to his achievements on the field and his leadership skills. After bringing an end to his cricket career, Ganguly has gone on to overtake administrative duties in cricket. He is the current Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) president and is overseeing cricket affairs in the country.

He has been through many ups and downs in his career but every fan remembers the contribution of ‘Dada’ to Indian cricket. Ganguly is credited with installing a fighting spirit among the Indian cricketers and giving a platform to many young players like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh etc to perform for their country.

However, Ganguly also went through a period where things did not go in his way. He remembered the biggest setbacks of his career which was when he was stripped of his captaincy in 2005. Ganguly maintained that ‘life has no guarantees' and you have to deal with the pressure.

"You just have to deal with it. It's the mindset that you get into. Life has no guarantees, be it in sport, business or whatever. You go through ups and downs. You just have to bite the bullet. Pressure is a huge thing in everybody's life. All of us go through different pressures.

"When you play your first Test, it's the pressure of making yourself established and making the world know that you belong at this level.

"And when you go to that level after playing many number of matches, it's about keeping up the performances. A little bit of blip and it doesn't stop people from scrutinising you and that adds to athletes in a long way," he added.

Commenting on bio-bubbles, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that Indians are "more tolerant" to deal with mental health issues than cricketers from countries like England and Australia.

Ever since the international cricket resumed, the players have been forced to stay in bio-bubbles, where their life is restricted to hotels and stadiums. They do not have access to people outside the bubble, making it extremely difficult for players to stay fresh and motivated.

"I feel we Indians are a bit more tolerant than overseas (cricketers). I've played with a lot of Englishmen, Australians, West Indians, they just give up on mental health," the former India captain said at a virtual promotional event.

