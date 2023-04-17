'It doesn't matter if we qualify or don't qualify': Ganguly's bold claim on flop Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) have got off to an unforgettable start in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), having lost all the five matches they've played so far. All the matches have mostly been an one-sided affair with Delhi vividly struggling in both the department. Head Coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting and Director Sourav Ganguly before the IPL 2023 match(PTI)

Despite the disastrous start, Delhi Capitals management are still optimistic of a turnaround with Delhi's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly even making a bold claim. Ganguly made the remark in a video shared by the franchise on their social media channels.

"We need to put this behind us. Back the captain, back each other together and we'll come back fresh next game. We can't get worse than this we can only get better, still nine games to go and we can win 9 out of 9," said Ganguly.

"It doesn't matter if we qualify or don't qualify, it doesn't matter so much for us at this stage. But let's look inside, play for ourselves, play for our pride, and see if we can get there," he added.

Ganguly also mentioned that they are a much better side and the results don't justify their core strength and urged fans to back David Warner, the current DC skipper.

"We are a much better side than what is happening on the field at the moment. It just takes one game to turn around and we'll do that. Let's stick to David (Warner), he's the captain, and he's is the most important man in the team," said Ganguly.

If we look at Delhi's campaign, they were outplayed by Lucknow by 50 runs in their first match. The team have struggled since then and lost their matches to Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

If we look at the Delhi Capitals camp their skipper Warner has been among the runs but his strike-rate has been a big concern. The southpaw has scored 228 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 116.92.

Axar Patel too has shown some intent with the bat but is others who need to step up.

The bowling department has been equally deplorable, with highest wicket-taker Kuldeep Yadav managing just four scalps from five encounters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON