e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly’s post reminds fans of 2002 Natwest final

Sourav Ganguly’s post reminds fans of 2002 Natwest final

Fans on Twitter remembered that moment once again when Ganguly posted photos of him “fixing” a mango tree from his balcony in Kolkata after Cyclone Amphan.

cricket Updated: May 21, 2020 22:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly.
Sourav Ganguly.(Twitter)
         

Sourav Ganguly’s years as captain of the Indian team had many great moments but the one that stands out for many is him waving his shirt over his head on the balcony of the Lord’s after Mohammad Kaif led India to a dramatic win over England in the final of the Natwest series in 2002.

Fans on Twitter remembered that moment once again when Ganguly posted photos of him “fixing” a mango tree from his balcony in Kolkata after Cyclone Amphan. “The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest,” Ganguly said in the tweet alongwith the photos.

“Dada, another balcony another show of strength!” said a user

“Dada and balcony a better love story than veer Zara,” said another tweet while a user said that the love story is better “than Titanic.”

“Dada aur balcony ka purana rishtaa hai,” said another tweet.

Interestingly, Cricket South Africa’s Director of Cricket Graeme Smith expressed his support for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Ganguly and his comments were also backed by CSA CEO Jacques Faul.

“From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly may be getting into the President’s role of the ICC,” Smith told reporters. “I think that will be good for the game; I think it will be good for the modern game as well. He understands it; he has played it at the highest level; he is respected; and his leadership will be key to us going forward,” the former South Africa skipper said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In