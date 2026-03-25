Sourav Ganguly shuts down Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar comparison: 'Don’t ask me that. You cannot even imagine...'

Indian cricketers regularly get the question asked of them, regarding who is the greater batter between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Between the two of them, the pair of legends have dominated international cricket for nearly forty years, and sit right near the top of the mountain in terms of runs scored and centuries hit. Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have a chat while representing India in 2013. (Getty)

Indian cricketers have therefore also become very good at sidestepping the question, making sure both players get their flowers. Sourav Ganguly has been one of India’s greatest captains, and was in charge during some of Sachin’s strongest years. So while Dada’s vote seemed to go to his former opening partner, he had a lot more to say about how playing alongside such legends of the game can make everyone in the team stronger.

“Don’t ask me that,” said Ganguly with a smile while speaking at the WITT Summit on TV9 Network. “Both are great, both are very good, and I am happiest that both are from India. Both have won so many matches for India. You cannot even imagine, because when you play, you realise how difficult it is to score so many runs and so many centuries,” he explained.

“Sachin Tendulkar is a very big player. I have seen him from up close, I have played so much with him. I had opened around 250 ODIs with him, so I would always come home and say that my game should not go down,” he elaborated.