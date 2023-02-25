'Sourav Ganguly told Shoaib Malik 'Bahar aa, tujhe main chhodunga nahi'': Kamran Akmal reveals unforgettable exchange

Bit of sledging, some banter can sometimes tend of spice things up during high-octane clashes in cricket or any sport for that matter. Such tactics are part of mind games that oppositions often use to unsettle the player in control of the game. Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal, who recently bid adieu to all the formats of the game, recalled one such epic moment from the Test match against India which left skipper Sourav Ganguly angry at Shoaib Malik.

Speaking on YouTube channel 'Nadir Ali podcast', Kamran was asked to recall any hilarious stories when he managed to sledge a batter during a match. While he did couldn't remember such an incident, he narrated a story from the 2005 Mohali Test match between India and Pakistan where Malik had sort of engaged in a banter with Ganguly when the India skipper was at strike. Malik's epic mind game had resulted in Ganguly getting dismissed in the next ball.

Kamran recalled that Ganguly had hit one of Danish Kaneria's loose deliveries for a boundary. Malik, who was stationed at mid on, uttered that India skipper must be under pressure for having hit that delivery for a four instead of six. While he had directed his words at Kamran, who was the wicketkeeper, his intention was to unsettle Ganguly. The batter was dismissed in the next ball leaving him agitated at Malik's mind game.

“In 2005 Mohali Test match, Danish (Kaneria) bowled and Shoaib Malik was at silly mid-on and Salman (Butt) was at silly mid-off. Danish missed the length. Sourav Ganguly was at strike and scored a boundary. Shoaib Malik said, 'Dekha Kamran, kitna pressure hain Dada pe, chakke wala bowl chauka mara. (Did you see Kamran? Seems like Dada is under pressure. That ball should have been hit for a six instead of four)' Ganguly stepped out of the crease to hit the next ball and he was stummped out. Before leaving he told Malik, 'Tu bohut tez hai, tujhe me chhodunga nahi, tu bahar aa',” he said.

The incident had happened in the first innings of the Test match and contrary to Kamran's statement, Ganguly wasn't stumped and was rather caught, although off a delivery from Kaneria.

The match had ended in draw.

