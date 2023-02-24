'Ishant ne gaali diya par baad mein usko bhi bohot pada. Then Dhoni came...': Ex-PAK cricketer recalls 2012 India clash

In a rivalry clash as big as India versus Pakistan, which got all the tickets sold the day the fixtures are announced, which has billions glued to their television set to catch every bit of live action and for which there is so much of build up in both the nation both from the veteran cricketers and from the media, pressure is bound to get the better of a cricketer, leading to heated exchanges. Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal, who only recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, recalled one of those high-tempered India clashes where he had a heated exchange with fast bowler Ishant Sharma.

In his interaction on YouTube channel 'Nadir Ali Podcast', Kamran was first asked to recall the 2009 episode between him and Gautam Gambhir. However, the former wicketkeeper revealed that there were no such exchanges and that it was a complete misunderstanding. He clarified that Gambhir was speaking to himself, but he felt it was directed towards him, which led to a misunderstanding.

“That was complete misunderstanding. It was an Asia Cup match in 2009. Saeed Ajmal bowled, there was an appeal for caught-behind from me. It was given not out. Gambhir said something in a hilarious way, but because of the hype around India-Pakistan matches...he did not any cuss words. If I am not wrong, he said that to himself, but I felt it was directed towards me,” he said.

Kamran however recalled that the one in 2012, where he was involved in a heated exchange with Ishant, was completely different. He recalled the veteran India fast bowler having used cuss words and also received plenty in return from the Pakistan team before captain MS Dhoni had intervened to settle the matter.

“Ishant Sharma did abuse, but also received them back in plenty (Ishant ne gaali diya par baad mein usko bhi bohot pada). MS Dhoni, who was the captain of the team, such a nice person, and Suresh Raina came and settled it down. India were losing and it happened in heat of the moment. Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were playing very well so he was furious,” he said.

