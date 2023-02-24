ICC's 'unfair' post comparing Harmanpreet's run out vs Australia to Dhoni's heartbreaking dismissal riles up Indian fans

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's valiant half-century knock saw India script an impressive comeback in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match against defending champions Australia. Harmanpreet, who featured in the match despite suffering from illness, put India within chaseable distance after the team went three down early in their chase of 173. But a freak dismissal ended it all for the captain, and subsequently for India, as the side lost by five runs. After the loss, ICC gave Indian fans a brutal reminder through an Instagram post, where they compared Harmanpreet's bizarre dismissal to that of MS Dhoni's run out in 2019 OD World Cup.

In a bizarre turn of events at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday evening, Harmanpreet was sent back to the dug out after her bat got jammed in the wicket while she was completing a single, leaving her short of the crease by inches as Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.

Harmanpreet was left devasted and furious at the dismissal. And was later left in tears as India lost by just five runs.

ICC later took to Instagram to share a video of Dhoni's run out in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand along with that of Harmanpreet's dismissal and captioned it "Run outs that broke a million hearts."

Here is how fans reacted:

"It’s not a fair comparison. Both are entirely different. As I see she was entirely wrong on keep running fast on this crucial situation, careless is reason for this runout absolutely. It’s not an Accusation over her but being more mature and be more careful on upcoming matches," replied one of the fans. While another said, "It can't be comparable. Harmanpreet was too much casual, it was clearly a two run situation and Kaur also was not slow in running Between the wickets whereas Dhoni wanted to take a tight second run and he almost gave his everything to run with his maximum speed but he failed. It can't be comparable anymore."

After the match, Harmanpreet admitted that the run out dismissal was the turning point in the match.

"Sometimes it happens. I have seen many times in cricket, when batters are taking a single like that and sometimes the bat is stuck there," Harmanpreet explained to the press. "It was unlucky, but I don't think it was a mistake by a schoolgirl, because we are mature enough, we are playing international cricket. Obviously I will take that, and we were unlucky today, though there are some things we need to improve. It was definitely a disappointment because the way I was batting, maybe that was the only chance I could get out, otherwise, the way I was hitting the ball, I was taking this innings until the end."

