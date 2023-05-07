Watch: Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli bury the hatchet, engage in internet-breaking act weeks after ‘no-handshake’ incident

Three weeks back, during the IPL 2023 tie at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the limelight over Royal Challengers Bangalore's impressive win over Delhi Capitals was taken over by the two internet-breaking videos pertaining to former RCB captain Virat Kohli and DC's director of cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Kohli had thrown a death stare at Ganguly in the dugout during the match before the latter skipped the queue to avoid a handshake with the former. However, on Saturday, the two engaged in another internet-breaking act after the RCB-DC tie in Delhi which indicated that the two must have buried the hatchet.

During the Chinnaswamy game, Kohli had given a stare-down at Ganguly, who was seated in the DC dugout, after picking the penultimate wicket in RCB's win. After the match, Ganguly had jumped the queue in a bid not to shake hands with Kohli.

The rift between Kohli and Ganguly is secret to none. Back in 2021, Kohli was removed from ODI captaincy a month after stepping down from T20 leadership which sparked a war of words between him and the BCCI administration which was then headed by Ganguly. Kohli had later gone to relinquish his position as Test skipper in January 2022. And while there were no reports on Kohli and Ganguly thereafter, the IPL 2023 act in Chinnaswamy surely indicated that all is still not well between the two. It was later clarified to the fans when both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hence, Kohli and Ganguly were among the talking points for the match on Saturday, but instead of providing a part two to their rumoured fight, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket decided to bury the hatchet. After DC's win at home by seven wickets, Kohli and Ganguly were seen shaking hands with each other.

Watch the video here…

Besides Ganguly, Kohli was also engaged in a rather ugly scene with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and player Naveen-ul-Haq during RCB's match against Lucknow earlier this week. Kohli was in fact fined 100 per cent of his match fees by BCCI as was Gambhir while Naveen was docked 50 per cent of his fees.

