Sourav Ganguly vs Ranbir Kapoor: Dada rolls back the clock with trademark shots against B'wood star in epic duel - Watch

Considered to be one of the greatest India captains in cricket history, Sourav Ganguly won over fans with his personality, playing style and the way he found new players for the national team, who later became stars.

In 113 Tests, Ganguly slammed 7212 runs, packed with a double hundred, 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries, and also bagged 32 wickets. Meanwhile, he smashed 11363 runs, including 22 tons and 72 half-centuries, and 100 wickets in 311 ODIs.

The 50-year-old recently played a short game of cricket with none other than Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. First, Dada bowled a few deliveries to Ranbir, which the actor pulled for some good shots. Then, Dada took the bat and rolled back the years to show that his stroke play is still top-notch.

Here is the video:

Ranbir was promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. In the video, the actor was wearing a 'Ranbir's Makaar' jersey and Ganguly wore a 'Dada's Jhoothi' shirt. The film will release on March 8 and it is the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir with Shraddha.

Ganguly was replaced by Roger Binny as BCCI President in October last year. He was President for three years and Jay Shah bagged another term in the office as secretary. Ganguly is the only cricketer to win four consecutive Man of the Match awards in ODIs, and is also the ninth highest run-scorer in ODI cricket history, third among Indians after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He has the record for registering the highest individual score by any batter in an ICC Champions Trophy final (117). The India legend is also one of the six cricketers to have achieved the unique treble of 10,000 rus, 100 wickets and 100 catches in ODI cricket. He is also the only batter to bag a ton in his debut match and dismissed on the first ball in his final Test innings.

