Sourav Ganguly's mind-boggling reaction to Suryakumar's firework vs RCB has a touch of Virat Kohli

How do you stop this man? For a brief period earlier this year, it seemed Suryakumar Yadav had hit a slump which extended into the start of IPL 2023. But since bouncing back to form with his 43-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede, Suryakumar hasn't looked back one bit. In fact, it is at Wankhede that the Mumbai batter returned to his original best, eventually leading to that absolute firework of an innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, where he scored 83 off just 35 balls. Following the knock, that comfortably helped MI win, the legendary Sourav Ganguly posted a mind-boggling tweet on Suryuakumar which had a touch of Virat Kohli in it.

Set a target of 200 runs at home, Mumbai Indians started off on an impressive note on the back of Ishan Kishan's fiery 21-ball 42. But Wanindu Hasaranga struck twice in the fifth over to remove both the openers. Suryakumar then combined with Nehal Wadhera and albeit the two started slow, it was against Hasaranga that the former broke free with twin sixes in the 11th over.

There was no stopping Suryakumar from that point on as boundaries were hit one after the other and Wankhede erupted with joy at each of those hits. RCB threw in all their options with different combinations, but none failed to stop the No.1 ranked T20I batter. He laced seven boundaries and six maximums in his breathtaking 35-ball knock, his highest ever in his IPL career, to take MI close to the target of 200.

Moments after the knock, Ganguly took to Twitter to hail Suryakymar as the “best T20 batter”. He wrote: “Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan.”

Well, did you notice the Kohli touch in that tweet?

Last November, when Suryakumar had smashed a 49-ball 111 in the series against New Zealand, Kohli had tweeted: “Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. @surya_14kumar.”

Suryakumar was dismissed for 83 runs in the 16th over with MI needing 8 more. Wadhera eventually wrapped up the chase in the next over with a six that also brought up his half century.

