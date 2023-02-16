Home / Cricket / South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn retires from international cricket

South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn retires from international cricket

cricket
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 07:04 PM IST

South African batter Theunis de Bruyn announced his retirement from international cricket, released in a statement through his domestic team Titans.

Theunis de Bruyn in action for South Africa.(AP)
Theunis de Bruyn in action for South Africa.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Having last represented his country in a Test match against Australia in December 2022, South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 30-year-old revealed the decision in a statement, released by his domestic team Titans. "I've been fortunate to represent my country at the highest level of cricket and that’s been the proudest moment of my career. The bonds I’ve formed, lessons I’ve learnt, skills I’ve developed and my growth as a human being would not have been possible without the experience of playing international cricket", he said.

"I've lived a childhood dream, shared dressing rooms with my hero’s and played cricket at some of the world's most iconic venues; and I can't say thank you enough for the opportunities I've got through this game. Looking back at everything that I've achieved, it is time I say goodbye to international cricket and focus on the next chapter.

Also Read | Cheteshwar Pujara to play 100th Test: Full list of Indian cricketers who have reached the landmark

He further added, "I'm excited for what the future has to offer and looking forward to chasing more dreams and ambitions in life. Thank you to everyone that's been involved throughout my journey and best wishes to the Proteas and Cricket South Africa for what lies ahead!"

In 12 Tests, De Bruyn has registered 468 runs, with a century and a high score of 101. Meanwhile, in three T20Is, he has bagged 37 runs. In his last appearance for South Africa, which was against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, he had scores of 12 and 28, as his side crashed to a defeat. Ahead of the third Test, he left for home for the birth of his first child.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
theunis de bruyn south africa national cricket team
theunis de bruyn south africa national cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out