Cheteshwar Pujara to play 100th Test: Full list of Indian cricketers who have reached the landmark

India began their Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign with a thumping win against Australia in Nagpur, in a match which ended on Day 3 and the hosts won by an innings and 132 runs. The hosts had plenty of bright spots which included a century from captain Rohit Sharma and five-wicket hauls for spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Aiming to extend their lead in the ongoing Test series, India host Australia in the second match in Delhi, beginning from Friday. All eyes will be on Cheteshwar Pujara, who will also be featuring in his 100th Test match, making him the 13th Indian cricketer to do so. Speaking to Hindustan Times ahead of the match, the 35-year-old also pointed out that he made his debut against Australia and that they always bought the best out of him. "It is the best team in the world, I have made my debut against them so my first and the 100th Test will be against Australia. They are a competitive side. It is never easy to score runs against them. They are always very expressive, they are very talkative, they bring the best out of me. They always put up a fight, challenge you and I always enjoy that challenge", he said.

In 99 Test matches, the veteran batter has registered 7021 runs, including 19 hundreds and 34 half-centuries, along with a high score of 206*. On Friday, Pujara will be joining a legendary list of Indian cricketers, who have also played 100 or more Test matches, and it includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag. Here is the list:

Name Test Matches Sachin Tendulkar 200 Rahul Dravid 163 VVS Laxman 134 Anil Kumble 132 Kapil Dev 131 Sunil Gavaskar 125 Dilip Vengsarkar 116 Sourav Ganguly 113 Virat Kohli 105 Ishant Sharma 105 Harbhajan Singh 103 Virender Sehwag 103

In what could be a big boost to the Indian squad, Shreyas Iyer has been added to the roster for the second Test. Iyer recently completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy, due to a back injury. He has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Meanwhile, pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been released from the team, and will join the Saurashtra squad, which has qualified for the Ranji Trophy final vs Bengal.

