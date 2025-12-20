South Africa coach ‘very surprised’ with Hardik Pandya not winning Player of the Series: ‘He’s been the difference'

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said that he would be “surprised” if Hardik Pandya didn't win the Player of the Series accolade for his performance against the Proteas, and this is exactly what happened. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was given the award; however, there is no denying that it was Pandya who was the difference between the two teams. In his comeback series, the all-rounder scored 142 runs in four matches and also returned with three wickets. India's Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Dewald Brevis. (PTI)

The fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium brought out the best in Hardik as he hammered 63 runs off just 25 balls with the help of five boundaries and five sixes, batting at an astonishing rate of 252. With the ball as well, he took the crucial wicket of Dewald Brevis when the latter was threatening to take the game away from the opponent.

Hence, it is no surprise that Conrad himself viewed Pandya as the biggest difference maker across the two teams, saying that he had a bigger impact than even Jasprit Bumrah.

“If I were brutally honest, in taking nothing away from Bumrah, I think Hardik's been the difference in the two teams. I think his knock tonight was the difference between us winning and losing. I think he played a knock in the first one as well, where he just walked in, and we had him in a little bit of trouble,” Conrad told reporters during the post-match press conference.

“Look, I think there's a reason why he's one of the best in the world in this format. So, yeah, his performances have been right up there. I don't know who the man of the series is out there, but I'll be very surprised if it's not him. So, I think he's been the difference between the two sides,” he added.

Pandya the MVP

The series against South Africa once again proved why Hardik is viewed as India's Most Valuable Player in white-ball formats. Earlier this series, he became the third Indian bowler after Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah to complete 100 wickets in T20Is.

He is also the first fast-bowling all-rounder to complete the double of 100 wickets and 2000 runs in T20Is. Overall, he is the fifth all-rounder to do so after Shakib Al Hasan, Virandeep Singh, Mohammad Nabi, and Sikandar Raza.

Hardik had previously gotten injured during the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka, and this led to him first missing the final and then the white-ball series against Australia, and also the ODIs against the Proteas.

He then played two matches for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before eventually making a return to India's T20I team.