Hardik Pandya personally checks wound of the cameraman he injured, applies ice pack and hugs him to make his day: Watch

As Hardik Pandya blazed 63 runs off 25 deliveries in a knock that included five powerful sixes and the Indian all-rounder flexing all of his power, the pitfalls of being a camera operator during a sports broadcast became a little too fresh and personal for one cameraman at the boundary at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya check the cameraman's shoulder, before embracing him and applying the ice pack.(X)

Nevertheless, it won’t be a moment that the cameraman will forget any time soon, as Hardik himself rushed over to check on him after the end of the Indian innings. The all-rounder proceeded to take a look at the bruising, helping apply the ice-pack the cameraman had been provided as first aid and also sharing a hug by way of apology for the damage he had accidentally caused.

After a Pandya six struck the cameraman hard in the shoulder during his blitzkrieg, it left a nasty bruise that needed tending to by India’s team physio in an effort to get some quick and sharp medical attention.

Pandya the difference-maker in Ahmedabad

The camera operator had been capturing footage of the Indian dugout from right at the edge of the boundary line, and was hit by a flat straight six by Pandya right on his arm.

Other angles of the incident show the Indian dugout reacting as the cameraman was struck by the ball, including Gautam Gambhir and his coaching staff, as well as Shivam Dube, who was padded up and sitting nearby as the next batter in.

Nevertheless, all’s well that ends well, and both Pandya and the cameraman were able to hug it out in the moment.

Pandya’s innings was the big difference between the two teams in the fifth and final T20I: the all-rounder came in after a solid platform had been set by the top order, and capitalised in incredible fashion by blazing the runs through the middle overs and into the death to push India well past 200.

Supported by Tilak Varma, who top-scored with 73(42) and joined him in a century partnership, Pandya’s innings took India to 231/5. Although South Africa threatened for a moment with Quinton de Kock and Dewald Brevis going all guns blazing, Pandya took the wicket of Brevis as the Proteas collapsed from 120/1 to 135/5 in their chase. India sealed the series victory 3-1.