South Africa registers historic 27-year first with win in second ODI as England's poor run in ODIs continues: All stats

There is no stopping South Africa. The Temba Bavuma-led Proteas registered a five-run win against England in the second ODI on Thursday to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Half-centuries by Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler went in vain as England fell agonisingly short of the 331-run target to give the visitors a historic series win. This is South Africa's second straight ODI series win, having previously registered a victory against Australia Down Under. South Africa win the ODI series against England. (AFP)

This was South Africa's first ODI series win since 1998. England's lacklustre performance in the 50-over format against the Proteas continues, as the Three Lions last registered a bilateral ODI series win against them in 2017.

The five-run margin is also the second closest margin for South Africa against England in ODIs after the famous one-run win in 2000 in Cape Town.

England have now lost their last four ODIs against South Africa. The Three Lions have managed to win just one out of their previous six ODI series after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The side has a win percentage of 31.8 after the 2023 World Cup. Only Bangladesh and Zimbabwe among the full nations have a lower win percentage than the Harry Brook-led side.

During the second match against England, South Africa's Matthew Breetzke became the first batter in the history of the 50-over format to score five half-centuries in his first five ODIs. His 85-run knock off 77 balls helped the Proteas post 330/8 in the allotted fifty overs.

With the ball in hand, Nandre Burger was the star of the show as he scalped three wickets, giving South Africa a famous five-run win.

What did Temba Bavuma say?

After South Africa's victory against England in the second ODI, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said he's really proud of his team. He also waxed lyrical about Keshav Maharaj and Matthew Breetzke following their performances.

"Very proud. Brought some pride and enjoyment to the people back home, and also the ones who came in here enjoyed a good game. More than competitive score, definitely would have taken that when we were three-down. Matthew Breetzke, continuing his good run and well supported by Stubbs, and young Brevis doing what he does," said Bavuma at the post-match presentation.

"We did not start well with the ball, Kesh showing why he is number one, and our fielding was much better. We don't have a lot of options at the moment; lots of them are injured. We will see what the conditions are there (Southampton) and we will put out our best team there," he added.

The third and final ODI between England and South Africa will be played on Sunday, September 7, in Southampton.