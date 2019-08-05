South Africa’s Dale Steyn announces retirement from Test cricket

cricket

South African Dale Steyn, one of the great fast bowlers of the modern era, on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket. In a statement to Cricket South Africa, the right-armer said: “Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally.”

“It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport,” the speedster added.

“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats. Thank you,” he further said.

Steyn, who made his international debut against England in 2004 and last played a Test in February against Sri Lanka, is still contracted in the white-ball form of the game for the 2019/20 season and therefore remains available for South Africa in one-day internationals and T20s.

In his historic career, the 36-year-old played 93 Tests in which he picked 439 wickets. He was the leading wicket-taker in the longest format for Proteas.

“Dale is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket. From the time he made his Test debut against England in 2004 and dismissed their captain, Michael Vaughan, with a superb delivery, he has been one of the standout fast bowlers in world cricket,” Cricket South Africa Chief Executive Thabang Greg Moroe said on Dale’s retirement.

