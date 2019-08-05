Virat Kohli shares pic with Vivian Richards, calls him ‘biggest boss’

cricket

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Monday took to twitter to share a photograph with a former West Indian great who has time and again praised Kohli. Sir Vivian Richards, two-time World Cup winner and a legend of the game, shared the frame with Kohli.

Kohli wrote, “With the biggest BOSS!” along with the picture that he shared.

Richards had earlier said that Kohli’s aggressive game is similar to what the legend himself used to play.

“Kohli is aggressive. I am a big fan of him. I like good batsman and good aggression. And I like the fact that someone can play Australia like that. I think Virat Kohli is going to give it back to Australia this time. Virat is special and I like that game.

“I also played the same game. Can you imagine Viv and Virat playing in the same team?” Richards had said.

Richards scored 8540 runs in 121 Test matches at an average of 50.23. In one-day internationals, the Antiguan scored 6721 runs from 187 matches.

