IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / South Africa seek end to batting woes in 2nd Pakistan Test
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot while during the third day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi(AP)
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot while during the third day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi(AP)
cricket

South Africa seek end to batting woes in 2nd Pakistan Test

South Africa have passed 300 just three times in their last 25 innings on the sub-continent and Van der Dussen said they had to adjust to conditions better in the second test starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:13 PM IST

South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen says his teammates must show more application at the crease if they are to beat Pakistan in the second and final test to share the series.

Van der Dussen scored a patient 64 in his side's second innings of their seven-wicket loss in the first test in Karachi, one of the few among the tourists to get to grips with the lower bounce of the wicket and the skill of the home team's spinners.

South Africa have passed 300 just three times in their last 25 innings on the sub-continent and Van der Dussen said they had to adjust to conditions better in the second test starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

"We knew we needed 350 and if we could have batted the whole day, we would have got there," Van der Dussen told reporters of the first test, where they were dismissed for 220 in their first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat.

"It was a combination of good bowling, indecision from the new guys, and run-outs that shouldn't happen.

"In the subcontinent, all dismissals are in play all of the time. Because the ball is not bouncing over the stumps, you have to set yourself up to counter being bowled and lbw, and there are also catchers around the bat."

There have been suggestions the Rawalpindi pitch will be more seamer-friendly than Karachi, where there was prodigious turn from day one, but Van der Dussen is not so sure.

"It looks like most of the grass has been taken off and how hard they will make it is difficult to say. My first impression is that there won't be much for the new ball," he said.

"There was a fair amount of reverse (swing) in the first match and I think it will play the same role."

South Africa have won 15 of their last 31 tests, losing the other 16 due mainly to their frail batting.

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq has no qualms about tinkering with his line-up, even deciding to drop one of the spin duo of Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah despite their impressive combined figures of 14-206 in the first test.

"The weather and pitch are different from what we got in Karachi," he said. "We are open for change if needed and it's not compulsory to play a spinner just because he did well (in the first test).

"The conditions are likely to be different but we have to carry on with all the good things we did in the first Test and look out for the areas where we can improve."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rassie van der dussen south africa
app
Close
Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
cricket

Pietersen eager to see Kohli's response as leader after Rahane's Australia win

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • The one thing Pietersen is really keen to see is how Kohli responds to his role as India captain, especially after under Ajinkya Rahane, the team achieved one of its best Test wins of all-time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand team huddle(AP)
New Zealand team huddle(AP)
cricket

New Zealand set to play World Test Championship final at Lord's

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Australia was slated to lock horns with South Africa in the Test series later this month. The Tim Paine-led side's chances of qualifying for the WTC final in Lord's in June have taken a massive hit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

Australia pull out of South Africa cricket Test tour over Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:39 PM IST
"Cricket Australia has today informed Cricket South Africa that it believes it has no choice but to postpone the forthcoming Qantas Tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic," the CA statement read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'I cried': Laxman says he got 'emotional' when India beat Australia at Gabba

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:32 PM IST
India handed Australia their first Test defeat in Brisbane after 32 years. VVS Laxman revealed that he became emotional while watching it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai on Tuesday(Twitter/BCCI)
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai on Tuesday(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: Captain Kohli addresses team ahead of first net session

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • BCCI posted photos on social media and captioned it as: "Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Vaughan (R) has spotted a Virender Sehwag-like quality in one of India's young batsmen. (Getty Images)
Michael Vaughan (R) has spotted a Virender Sehwag-like quality in one of India's young batsmen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He has the ability to do the same': Vaughan sees shades of Sehwag in Ind batter

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • So impressed is Vaughan that the former England captain sees shades of the great Virender Sehwag in the India youngster's batting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot while during the third day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi(AP)
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot while during the third day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi(AP)
cricket

South Africa seek end to batting woes in 2nd Pakistan Test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:13 PM IST
South Africa have passed 300 just three times in their last 25 innings on the sub-continent and Van der Dussen said they had to adjust to conditions better in the second test starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

‘He is there for a very specific reason’: Dasgupta decodes Pandya’s selection

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Dasgupta was of the opinion that Pandya’s inclusion is just to make sure that his progress, as a bowler, is being monitored as India have a fair chance to qualify for World Test Championship finale
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Rishabh Pant(AP)
File Photo of Rishabh Pant(AP)
cricket

ICC nominates Rishabh Pant and two others for Men's Player of the Month

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Among women cricketers, Pakistan's Diana Baig and the South African duo of Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp were nominated for the monthly honours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Captain Virat Kohli (L), vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (centre) and Cheteshwar Pujara (L) during India's first outdoor session in Chennai ahead of first England Test.(Indian Cricket Team / Instagram)
Captain Virat Kohli (L), vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (centre) and Cheteshwar Pujara (L) during India's first outdoor session in Chennai ahead of first England Test.(Indian Cricket Team / Instagram)
cricket

India vs England: Virat Kohli & co. return to nets ahead of England Tests

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST
India will square off against England in a four-match Test series, the first of which will be played in Chennai starting from Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul will look to convert his form in limited-overs to Tests.(Getty Images)
KL Rahul will look to convert his form in limited-overs to Tests.(Getty Images)
cricket

KL Rahul completes rehab, set to join India squad for England Tests

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:55 PM IST
“Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent India. Looking forward to the home series,” tweeted Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir(HT PHOTO)
File photo of former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir(HT PHOTO)
cricket

Gautam Gambhir names the Indian batsman who might miss the first England Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir stated that Mayank didn’t start well in the Australia tour and now, he has to wait for his turn in the upcoming series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kuldeep Yadav.(REUTERS)
File image of Kuldeep Yadav.(REUTERS)
cricket

'Immense talent': Pathan backs 'unique' Kuldeep to play Tests against England

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Speaking to news agency PTI, former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan said that Kuldeep should be given opportunities to play Test cricket as he is a 'unique bowler'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu spinner Murugan Ashwin posing with the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy(M Ashwin / Instagram)
Tamil Nadu spinner Murugan Ashwin posing with the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy(M Ashwin / Instagram)
cricket

'This Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is for you, thank you Amma': Murugan Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Ashwin mentioned that her mother was an ardent fan of the game of cricket and it is because of her that he started playing the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP