Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England 1st T20I live score and updates at East London

South Africa vs England 1st T20I live score and updates at East London

South Africa vs England: Follow live score and updates from the first T20I encounter between South Africa and England at East London.

cricket Updated: Feb 12, 2020 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Quinton de Kock of South Africa takes a single.
Quinton de Kock of South Africa takes a single.(AP)
         

Live Updates:England won the toss and opted to field against South Africa. 

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

