South Africa vs England 1st T20I live score and updates at East London
South Africa vs England: Follow live score and updates from the first T20I encounter between South Africa and England at East London.cricket Updated: Feb 12, 2020 21:56 IST
Live Updates:England won the toss and opted to field against South Africa.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi
