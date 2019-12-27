South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 2 in Centurion: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 13:30 IST

Day 1 Round-up: Quinton de Kock fell five runs short of his century after dragging South Africa out of early trouble to 277 for nine at the close on the opening day of the first test against England at Centurion Park on Thursday. England took a wicket with the opening delivery of the four-test series and had their hosts teetering on 111-5 after lunch but De Kock’s belligerent innings brought South Africa back into the match. James Anderson marked his 150th cap and return to the England attack with the first-ball wicket of opener Dean Elgar, setting the tourists up for early domination of an inexperienced home side seeking to halt a run of five successive test defeats.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson