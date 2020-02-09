South Africa vs England live score, 3rd ODI at Johannesburg

cricket

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 14:44 IST

South Africa vs England luve score: England won the toss and decided to bowl in the third and final one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. South Africa hold an unbeatable 1-0 lead after the second match in Durban was rained off on Friday. Sunday’s match was due to start in overcast conditions following heavy rain on Saturday. More rain was possible.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt, wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Joe Root, Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.