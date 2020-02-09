e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England live score, 3rd ODI at Johannesburg

South Africa vs England live score, 3rd ODI at Johannesburg

South Afirca vs England live cricket score: Follow live updates of the South Africa vs England 3rd ODI at Johanneshburg.

cricket Updated: Feb 09, 2020 14:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hinsdustan Times, New Delhi
South Afirca vs England live cricket score: Follow live updates of the South Africa vs England 3rd ODI at Johanneshburg.
South Afirca vs England live cricket score: Follow live updates of the South Africa vs England 3rd ODI at Johanneshburg.(ICC)
         

South Africa vs England luve score: England won the toss and decided to bowl in the third and final one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. South Africa hold an unbeatable 1-0 lead after the second match in Durban was rained off on Friday. Sunday’s match was due to start in overcast conditions following heavy rain on Saturday. More rain was possible.

 

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt, wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Joe Root, Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘If Kejriwal wins it’ll be over development’: Cong leader praises AAP chief
‘If Kejriwal wins it’ll be over development’: Cong leader praises AAP chief
As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: India make slow and steady progress
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: India make slow and steady progress
This Class 4 Shillong girl has developed an anti-bullying app
This Class 4 Shillong girl has developed an anti-bullying app
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
Finally Bareilly gets its ‘jhumka’
Finally Bareilly gets its ‘jhumka’
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news