South Africa vs England live score, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Port Elizabeth

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:51 IST

South Africa vs England live: England left out Jofra Archer and picked Mark Wood to replace James Anderson as they won the toss on Thursday and elected to bat on the opening day of the third test against South Africa at St George’s Park. It was the sixth successive Test toss lost by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson.

England: Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.