e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England live score, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Port Elizabeth

South Africa vs England live score, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Port Elizabeth

Follow live updates of South Africa vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live from Port Elizabeth.

cricket Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live updates of South Africa vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live from Port Elizabeth.
Follow live updates of South Africa vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live from Port Elizabeth.(ICC)
         

South Africa vs England live: England left out Jofra Archer and picked Mark Wood to replace James Anderson as they won the toss on Thursday and elected to bat on the opening day of the third test against South Africa at St George’s Park. It was the sixth successive Test toss lost by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

 

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson.

England: Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

tags
top news
AAP responsible for delay in Delhi gang rape convicts’ hanging: Javadekar
AAP responsible for delay in Delhi gang rape convicts’ hanging: Javadekar
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
In fresh request to Supreme Court, IUML quotes minister vs minister on NPR
In fresh request to Supreme Court, IUML quotes minister vs minister on NPR
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
Virat Kohli becomes the first owner of Audi Q8 crossover SUV
Virat Kohli becomes the first owner of Audi Q8 crossover SUV
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreICAI CA Result 2019Shershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news