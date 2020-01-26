South Africa vs England live score, Day 3, 4th Test
South Africa vs England: Follow live update of South Africa vs England Day 3 of the 4th Test.cricket Updated: Jan 26, 2020 14:11 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SA vs ENG Day 3, 4th Test: Pacer Mark Wood dominated Day 2 of the fourth Test between England and South Africa at the Wanderers. Wood first struck three sixes and two fours as he scored 35 as part of an extraordinary last wicket stand of 82 with Stuart Broad. He then took three wickets as South Africa ended the day on 88/6 in reply to England’s 400.
