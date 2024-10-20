South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup final Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA W vs NZ W match

A chance to make history stands in front of New Zealand and South Africa, as the two teams battle it out for the chance to lift their first ever Women’s T20 World Cup trophy as they face off in Dubai on Sunday. Media persons take photographs of Women's T20 Cricket World Cup trophy.(AP)

Neither team has had success in the T20 World Cup in the past, although New Zealand have won the women’s ODI World Cup.

For South Africa, it is an opportunity to go one step further than in 2023, when they were the losing finalists against Australia, who they beat in the semifinals to make it consecutive appearances in the finals this year. They can also go one better than their men’s team counterparts, who themselves lost a T20 World Cup final earlier this year.

The main focus of the contest will be the battle between South Africa’s powerful top order and New Zealand’s high-quality bowling, with big names such as Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine looking to make a difference. Whichever unit gets the better of that mini-contest is likely to lift the trophy at the end of the evening.

Here are the details of when and where to watch South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup final match

When will the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup final match take place?

The South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup final match will take place on Sunday (October 20). The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup final match take place?

The South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup final match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch live telecast of the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup final match?

The South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup final match will be available for live telecast on Star Sports.

Where to watch live streaming of the South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20 World Cup final match?

The South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup final match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.