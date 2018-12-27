South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 in Centurion: Live scores and updates

Day 1 Round-up: Pakistan fought back after being bowled out for 181 as bowlers dominated on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Duanne Olivier took six for 37 as the hosts subjected Pakistan to an onslaught of aggressive, short-pitched bowling. South Africa struggled in reply, reaching 127 for five at the close, with left-armers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi both taking two wickets.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 13:19 IST