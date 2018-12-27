 South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 in Centurion: Live scores and updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 27, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 in Centurion: Live scores and updates

South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 in Centurion: Catch all the action of the second day of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Centurion through our live blog.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2018 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs Pakistan,South Africa vs Pakistan Live,South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score
South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 in Centurion(AP)

Day 1 Round-up: Pakistan fought back after being bowled out for 181 as bowlers dominated on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Duanne Olivier took six for 37 as the hosts subjected Pakistan to an onslaught of aggressive, short-pitched bowling. South Africa struggled in reply, reaching 127 for five at the close, with left-armers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi both taking two wickets.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 13:19 IST

tags

more from cricket