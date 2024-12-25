South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK match live online and on TV

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming: The hosts will enter the series with a clear aim in mind - qualify for the World Test Championship Final. The Proteas have to win just one of the upcoming two Tests against Pakistan to seal a place in the WTC final. Meanwhile, Pakistan has only won two out of 15 Tests in South Africa, which is only going to boost the hosts' confidence. South Africa vs Pakistan: Check 1st Test Live Streaming details(AFP)

However, Pakistan will go into the series on the back of a convincing 3-0 one-day series win. For South Africa, fast bowler Corbin Bosch will make his debut as the team will be missing several leading pace bowlers because of injury. He plays for the Titans provincial team, whose home ground is Centurion. Temba Bavuma has decided to pick an all-pace attack for the series opener - Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, and Dane Paterson.

Meanwhile, Khurram Shahzad will feature alongside fellow fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, 34, who returns to the test squad for the first time since 2021.

"The return of pacer Khurram Shahzad, who did really well on his debut in Australia, and the seasoned campaigner Mohammad Abbas is a welcome development for Pakistan's test side," Pakistan test captain Shan Masood said.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming details:

When will the 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan will take place on Thursday, 26 December, at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan take place?

The 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan will take place at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan?

The live broadcast of the 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on Sports18 network – Sports18 -1 (HD & SD) channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan?

The 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.